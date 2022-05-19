BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 14,000+ Iron and Steel Mill Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 19, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the iron and steel manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 14,000 iron and steel mills. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized iron and steel manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Iron and Steel Mill Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Rapid urbanization, rising income levels, and global infrastructure development from the construction sector have led to massive growth for iron and steel mills. Despite COVID-19, the demand for infrastructure development is expected to bounce back very soon, especially in growing economies. One of the largest factors for the growth of iron and steel products is a government-sponsored boom in China's construction sector.
Trade policies in place between different nations and trading bodies can harm the outlook for iron and steel products. From tariffs that increase prices to sanctions that impact supply and demand, when multiple governing bodies place rules on trade the impact is always immediate and recovery uncertain.
Iron and Steel Mill Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private iron and steel mill companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- ArcelorMittal
- Vale S.A.
- Nippon Steel
- POSCO
- Baoshan Iron & Steel
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited
- Prakash Industries Limited
- Ferroglobe PLC
- Elkem Rana AS
- Finnfjord AS
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's iron and steel mill industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Iron and Steel Categories:
- Iron Bar Manufacturers
- Pig Iron Manufacturers
- Steel Ball Manufacturers
- Iron and Steel Wiring Product Manufacturers
- Iron and Steel Tubing Product Manufacturers
Top Ferroalloy Categories:
- Ferrosilicon Manufacturers
- Ferrochromium Manufacturers
- Ferromanganese Manufacturers
