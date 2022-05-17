BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 18,000+ Printing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Printing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Digital printing is a popular sector of the industry as it is more sustainable, productive, and flexible than other types of printing. The demand for digital printing in the packaging and textiles industries has been a primary driver for the market's growth. North America accounts for the largest share of the overall digital printing market, driven by rising disposable income and increased demand for packaged foods that require digital printing.

As technology continues to disrupt and transform the book market, publishers are looking at digital channels to distribute their products. The popularity of digital books has a direct impact on the sales of printed products as consumers are using less traditional means to consume media. E-books are portable, better for the environment, and can be read in many customizable ways, helping boost their popularity.

Printing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private printing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Dai Nippon Printing

Toppan

RR Donnelley

Quad

LSC Communications

Specialized Manufacturers:

Shutterfly Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Lion Rock Group Limited

Cimpress N.V.

Beijing Shengtong Printing Co. Ltd.

View 50+ insights for all printing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's printing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Printing Categories:

Commercial Printing Companies

Commercial Screen Printing Companies

Printing and Binding Book Companies

Top Printing Activity Categories:

Bookbinding (Without Printing) Companies

Typesetting Services Companies

Platesetting Services Companies

Book or Paper Bronzing Companies

Other Printing Companies

Learn more about company insights for this industry

