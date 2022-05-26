BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,000+ Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Smart grid technology is creating many opportunities for the electrical equipment manufacturing industry as it enables electric power conditioning and control over generation and distribution of electric power. Smart grid development is also leading to increased investment and partnerships in the industry, helping to drive immense growth in the industry.

Due to aging populations around the world, the electrical equipment industry's shortage of skilled workers will have long-term effects, posing a serious challenge for manufacturers. To combat these challenges, companies are investing more in high-cost workforces that are appropriately skilled and leveraging new technologies such as automation to reduce dependence on human skills.

Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private electrical equipment manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

General Electric

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Specialized Manufacturers:

WEG

TBEA Co. Ltd

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Aetz Ao

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Electrical Equipment Categories:

Electric Motor and Generator Manufacturers

Transformer Manufacturers

Top Specialized Categories:

Relay and Industrial Control Manufacturers

Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Manufacturers

Other Electrical Equipment Manufacturers

