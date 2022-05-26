BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,000+ Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 26, 2022, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,000 electrical equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized electrical equipment manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all electrical equipment manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Smart grid technology is creating many opportunities for the electrical equipment manufacturing industry as it enables electric power conditioning and control over generation and distribution of electric power. Smart grid development is also leading to increased investment and partnerships in the industry, helping to drive immense growth in the industry.
Due to aging populations around the world, the electrical equipment industry's shortage of skilled workers will have long-term effects, posing a serious challenge for manufacturers. To combat these challenges, companies are investing more in high-cost workforces that are appropriately skilled and leveraging new technologies such as automation to reduce dependence on human skills.
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private electrical equipment manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Hitachi Ltd
- General Electric
- Panasonic Corporation
- Siemens AG
Specialized Manufacturers:
- WEG
- TBEA Co. Ltd
- Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Aetz Ao
View 50+ insights for all electrical equipment companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Electrical Equipment Categories:
- Electric Motor and Generator Manufacturers
- Transformer Manufacturers
Top Specialized Categories:
- Relay and Industrial Control Manufacturers
- Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Manufacturers
- Other Electrical Equipment Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article