BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,000+ Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 04, 2022, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the transportation equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,000 transportation equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized transportation equipment manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Demand for electric bikes is growing rapidly, driven primarily by growing awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling. Health awareness has been a good trend for transportation equipment manufacturing companies. Additionally, the pandemic has helped boost sales of electric bikes and scooters.
The rising demand for used vehicles has led to less demand for newer vehicles and therefore transportation equipment. New vehicles have been affected by supply chain disruptions and delays in manufacturing, leading to greater popularity for used vehicles.
Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private transportation equipment manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- AISIN CORPORATION
- APTIV PLC
- Textron Inc.
- BMW
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Polaris Inc.
- Key Products: off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles
- Kawasaki
- Key Products: ATVs, utility vehicles, motorcycles
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- Key Products: golf carts, motorcycles
- McLaren Racing
- Key Products: racecars, supercars
- Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.
- Key Products: utility vehicles
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's transportation equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Transportation Equipment Categories:
- Motorcycle, Bicycle, and Parts Manufacturers
- Military Armored Vehicle, Tank, and Tank Component Manufacturers
Other Transportation Equipment Categories:
- All-Terrain Vehicle Manufacturers
- Animal-Drawn Vehicles and Parts Manufacturers
- Racecar Manufacturers
- Snowmobiles and Parts Manufacturers
