BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,300+ Steel Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the steel manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,300 steel companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized steel manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Steel Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Modern technologies such as 3D printing, blockchain, digital tools and software, the IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence have digitally transformed the steel industry for the better. These technologies help increase efficiency, reduce prices and costs, and manage supply chain processes. One of the biggest advantages of digital transformation has been utilizing virtual engineering to reduce development and testing times.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted most industries, especially the steel industry. Steel consumption declined during the pandemic as demand slowed down from key end-user industries and economies. At the beginning of the pandemic, many non-essential construction projects were halted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, though the construction industry has since begun to recover.
Steel Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private steel manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Baowu
- ArcelorMittal
- Hesteel Group
- Shagang Group
- Nippon Steel
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
- Key Products: iron wire
- JSCMS
- Key Products: iron wire
- Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited
- Key Products: iron wire
- Aisha Steel Mills Ltd.
- Key Products: cold rolled steel coils
- MST Stell Inc.
- Key Products: cold rolled steel coils
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's steel manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Steel Product Categories:
- Iron and Steel Tube Manufacturers
- Iron and Steel Pipe Manufacturers
- Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturers
Specialized Steel Product Categories:
- Barbed Wire Manufacturers
- Chain Link Fencing Manufacturers
- Iron and Steel Spike Manufacturers
- Staple and Paper Clip Manufacturers
- Other Steel Product Manufacturers
