BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,500+ Apparel Accessory Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the apparel accessory manufacturing industry.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's apparel accessory manufacturing industry group.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Apparel Accessories Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

E-commerce accounts for approximately 46% of all apparel sales and has helped keep the apparel accessories industry afloat during the pandemic. Nike and Lululemon were among the leaders in terms of e-commerce sales last year due to a shift in their marketing strategies to further target online shoppers.

Price hikes in raw materials due to factors such as wage increases, inflation, COVID-19, and more have presented a clear challenge for the industry. An increase in oil prices also contributes to price hikes for raw materials as it becomes more difficult to import and export raw materials. Price increases extend to container shortages and rising freight rates, and also an increase in yarn and fabric prices.

Apparel Accessory Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private apparel accessory companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

TJX Companies

Lululemon Athletica

Ross Stores

Cintas

Li-Ning

Specialized Manufacturers:

Albert Thurston

Key Products: suspenders, formal accessories

KK and Jay

Key Products: sockless shirttail garters, button-on suspenders

William Turner & Son

& Son Key Products: cummerbunds

Canali

Key Products: cummerbunds

Lululemon Athletica

Key Products: headbands

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's apparel accessories industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Apparel Accessory Categories:

Belt Manufacturers

Hat and Cap Manufacturers

Glove Manufacturers

Necktie Manufacturers

Scarf Manufacturers

Top Specialized Apparel Accessory Categories:

Suspender Manufacturers

Headband and Armband Manufacturers

Handkerchief Manufacturers

Cummerbund Manufacturers

Other Apparel Accessory Manufacturers

