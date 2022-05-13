BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,500+ Apparel Accessory Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 13, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the apparel accessory manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,500 apparel accessory companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized apparel accessory manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Apparel Accessories Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
E-commerce accounts for approximately 46% of all apparel sales and has helped keep the apparel accessories industry afloat during the pandemic. Nike and Lululemon were among the leaders in terms of e-commerce sales last year due to a shift in their marketing strategies to further target online shoppers.
Price hikes in raw materials due to factors such as wage increases, inflation, COVID-19, and more have presented a clear challenge for the industry. An increase in oil prices also contributes to price hikes for raw materials as it becomes more difficult to import and export raw materials. Price increases extend to container shortages and rising freight rates, and also an increase in yarn and fabric prices.
Apparel Accessory Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private apparel accessory companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- TJX Companies
- Lululemon Athletica
- Ross Stores
- Cintas
- Li-Ning
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Albert Thurston
- Key Products: suspenders, formal accessories
- KK and Jay
- Key Products: sockless shirttail garters, button-on suspenders
- William Turner & Son
- Key Products: cummerbunds
- Canali
- Key Products: cummerbunds
- Lululemon Athletica
- Key Products: headbands
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's apparel accessories industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Apparel Accessory Categories:
- Belt Manufacturers
- Hat and Cap Manufacturers
- Glove Manufacturers
- Necktie Manufacturers
- Scarf Manufacturers
Top Specialized Apparel Accessory Categories:
- Suspender Manufacturers
- Headband and Armband Manufacturers
- Handkerchief Manufacturers
- Cummerbund Manufacturers
- Other Apparel Accessory Manufacturers
