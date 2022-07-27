BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,500+ Plastic Resin Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Plastic Resin Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Many global industries are seeing increased demand following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the plastic resin manufacturing industry is one of the leading sectors ready to recover. Rising demand from the packaging and food supply chain and the medical industry is driving increased production of resin products.

COVID-19 led to lockdowns that affected supply chains all over the world. Supply chain bottlenecks also led to resin shortages in several markets, impacting many industries on top of the resin industry. The packaging and medical industries continue to sustain demand for plastic resin manufacturing and a post-pandemic recovery has started, but other industries such as automotive and construction are further behind in terms of recovery.

Plastic Resin Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private plastic resin manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

BASF

Dow Inc.

Lyondellbasell Industries Inc.

Honeywell

Daikin Global

Specialized Manufacturers:

Sinopec

Key Products: synthetic rubber

Zeon Corporation

Key Products: synthetic rubber, chemicals

Indorama Corporation

Key Products: synthetic fibers

Lenzing AG

Key Products: synthetic fibers, nonwoven fabrics

Universal Fibers

Key Products: synthetic fibers

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's plastic resin manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Plastics Material and Resin Categories:

Plastic Material Manufacturers

Resin Manufacturers

Other Synthetic Rubber, Artificial and Synthetic Fiber, and Filament Categories:

Synthetic Rubber Manufacturers

Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturers

