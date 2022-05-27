BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,600+ Aerospace Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 27, 2022, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the aerospace manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,600 aerospace companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized aerospace manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Aerospace Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Additive manufacturing is proving to be a top solution for producing components and parts that utilize significantly less material than other comparable, traditionally manufactured parts. Paramount to aerospace engineering is reducing the weight of materials in the production cycle and 3D printing is helping manufacturers to do so, making things more efficient across the board.
COVID-19 led to air travel being at an all-time low, causing aerospace product manufacturers to change the output production of their offerings. Airline industries in general were some of the largest to be hit by the pandemic as air travel reached its lowest levels in modern history. Going forward, as restrictions loosen, the airline industry is expected to rebound.
Aerospace Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private aerospace manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Safran
- Rolls-Royce Holdings
- Raytheon Company
- GE Aviation
- Northrop Grumman
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Kaman Corporation
- Key Products: aerospace products
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
- Key Products: aerospace products, ballistic missiles
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Key Products: space vehicles, ballistic missiles
- Raytheon Deutschland GmbH
- Key Products: space vehicles
- Diehl
- Key Products: guided missiles
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's aerospace manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Aerospace Categories:
- Aircraft Manufacturers
- Aircraft Engine and Parts Manufacturers
- Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturers
Other Aerospace Categories:
- Guided Missile and Space Vehicle Manufacturers
- Guided Missile and Space Vehicle Propulsion Unit and Propulsion Unit Parts Manufacturers
- Space Capsule Manufacturers
- Other Aerospace Manufacturers
