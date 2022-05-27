BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,600+ Aerospace Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Aerospace Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Additive manufacturing is proving to be a top solution for producing components and parts that utilize significantly less material than other comparable, traditionally manufactured parts. Paramount to aerospace engineering is reducing the weight of materials in the production cycle and 3D printing is helping manufacturers to do so, making things more efficient across the board.

COVID-19 led to air travel being at an all-time low, causing aerospace product manufacturers to change the output production of their offerings. Airline industries in general were some of the largest to be hit by the pandemic as air travel reached its lowest levels in modern history. Going forward, as restrictions loosen, the airline industry is expected to rebound.

Aerospace Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private aerospace manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Safran

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Raytheon Company

GE Aviation

Northrop Grumman

Specialized Manufacturers:

Kaman Corporation

Key Products: aerospace products

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Key Products: aerospace products, ballistic missiles

General Dynamics Corporation

Key Products: space vehicles, ballistic missiles

Raytheon Deutschland GmbH

Key Products: space vehicles

Diehl

Key Products: guided missiles

View 50+ insights for all aerospace manufacturing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's aerospace manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Aerospace Categories:

Aircraft Manufacturers

Aircraft Engine and Parts Manufacturers

Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturers

Other Aerospace Categories:

Guided Missile and Space Vehicle Manufacturers

Guided Missile and Space Vehicle Propulsion Unit and Propulsion Unit Parts Manufacturers

Space Capsule Manufacturers

Other Aerospace Manufacturers

