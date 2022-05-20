BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,600+ Machinery Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 20, 2022, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the machinery manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,600 machinery companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized machinery manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all machinery manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Machinery Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
With the high costs and shortages surrounding labor, many manufacturers have combated these challenges by investing more into manufacturing automation processes. Automation can improve productivity and quality, and reduces lifecycle costs. One primary example of how automation is being used in the agricultural industry is through the use of site-specific application software to reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers used while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many supply chain disruptions, a decline in labor, fluctuating prices, and stalled projects that will take many years to recover from. Due to concerns around labor shortages and the scarcity of raw materials during the COVID-19 period, the tractor, power tiller, and farm machinery manufacturing sectors are facing many challenges.
Machinery Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private machinery manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Deere & Co.
- CNH Industrial NV
- AGCO
- CLAAS
- Lovol Heavy Industry
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
- Key Products: excavators
- Terex Corporation
- Key Products: concrete mixer trucks, tower cranes
- Husqvarna AB
- Key Products: compaction equipment, concrete placement equipment
- Metso Outotec Corp
- Key Products: magnetic separator machines
- IMC Enric Holdings Ltd.
- Key Products: gas storage equipment, oil equipment
View 50+ insights for all machinery manufacturing companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's machinery manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Agricultural Machinery Categories:
- Farm Equipment Manufacturers
- Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturers
- Other Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers
Top Construction and Mining Machinery Categories:
- Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturers
- Mining Machining and Equipment Manufacturers
- Construction Machinery Manufacturers
- Logging Equipment Manufacturers
- Other Machinery Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article