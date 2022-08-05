BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,700+ Furniture-Related Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Furniture-Related Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Furniture manufacturing is a labor-intensive industry and measures to automate tasks have always been a popular choice. Furniture manufacturers are attempting to automate their operations with robotic manufacturing processes to help improve production and quality efficiencies. The end goal is to drive greater efficiency by either increasing production capacity or reducing costs.

As work-from-home practices have been implemented throughout many organizations worldwide, the demand for office furniture has seen significant declines. The occupancy rates of commercial spaces are expected to remain under pressure, and brick-and-mortar stores that offer office furniture have seen a significant decline in demand.

Furniture-Related Product Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private furniture-related product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

RH

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

La-Z-Boy

Specialized Manufacturers:

Griesser AG

Key Products: blinds, shutters, awnings

Hunter Douglas NV

Key Products: blinds

Lafayette Interior Fashions

Key Products: blinds, shades, shutters, draperies

MechoShade Systems, LLC.

Key Products: shades

Schenker Storen

Key Products: blinds, shutters

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's furniture-related product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Mattress Categories:

Innerspring Mattress Manufacturers

Box Spring Mattress Manufacturers

No-spring Mattress Manufacturers

Waterbed Mattress Manufacturers

Other Blind and Shade Categories:

Blind Manufacturers

Shade Manufacturers

Curtain or Drapery Fixture Manufacturers

