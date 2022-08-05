BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,700+ Furniture-Related Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 05, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the furniture-related product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,700 furniture-related product manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Furniture-Related Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Furniture manufacturing is a labor-intensive industry and measures to automate tasks have always been a popular choice. Furniture manufacturers are attempting to automate their operations with robotic manufacturing processes to help improve production and quality efficiencies. The end goal is to drive greater efficiency by either increasing production capacity or reducing costs.
As work-from-home practices have been implemented throughout many organizations worldwide, the demand for office furniture has seen significant declines. The occupancy rates of commercial spaces are expected to remain under pressure, and brick-and-mortar stores that offer office furniture have seen a significant decline in demand.
Furniture-Related Product Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private furniture-related product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- IKEA
- Ashley Furniture Industries
- RH
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
- La-Z-Boy
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Griesser AG
- Key Products: blinds, shutters, awnings
- Hunter Douglas NV
- Key Products: blinds
- Lafayette Interior Fashions
- Key Products: blinds, shades, shutters, draperies
- MechoShade Systems, LLC.
- Key Products: shades
- Schenker Storen
- Key Products: blinds, shutters
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's furniture-related product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Mattress Categories:
- Innerspring Mattress Manufacturers
- Box Spring Mattress Manufacturers
- No-spring Mattress Manufacturers
- Waterbed Mattress Manufacturers
Other Blind and Shade Categories:
- Blind Manufacturers
- Shade Manufacturers
- Curtain or Drapery Fixture Manufacturers
