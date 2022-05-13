BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,800+ Textile and Fabric Finishing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the textile and fabric finishing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,800 textile and fabric finishing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized businesses, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Textile and Fabric Finishing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Various industries are adopting automation in order to create more efficient processes and reduce human error in the textiles industry. Quality control is one area that has benefited from automation, as the fabric dyeing process requires accuracy in parameters such as temperature, pressure, water level, water flow, treatment, and more.

The fashion industry alone contributes nearly 10% of the world's total carbon emissions. The biggest challenge has been a shift to environmentally friendly practices, leading to a rise in manufacturing costs. As clothes are made quickly, sold, and are thrown out, this also creates a big issue in terms of waste. The EU has tackled this challenge by promoting a move to a circular economy of recycling, but many more measures need to be taken to tackle this issue worldwide.

Textile and Fabric Finishing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private textile and fabric finishing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Reliance Industries

TJX Companies

Lululemon Athletica

Shenzhou International Group Holdings

V.F. Corporation

Specialized Manufacturers:

Raymond Limited

Key Products: fabric coating, textile mothproofing

Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

Key Products: fabric laminating, textile dyeing

Sioen Industries

Key Products: fabric coating

Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd.

Key Products: fabric coating, fiber coating

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS

Key Products: fabric coating

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's textile and fabric finishing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Textile and Fabric Finishing Categories:

Textile and Fabric Finishing Mills

Finishing Operations Companies (bleaching, dying, printing, etc.)

Top Fabric Coating Categories:

Textile and Apparel Waterproofing Companies

Textile and Apparel Rubberizing Companies

Textile and Apparel Waxing Companies

Textile and Apparel Laminating Companies

Other Textile Coating Companies

