BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 250+ Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 04, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the railroad rolling stock manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 250 railroad rolling stock companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Demand for electric trains is on the rise, driven primarily by demand for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport. Electric trains emit 20%-35% less carbon per passenger mile than those fueled by diesel and help reduce carbon emissions. The electrification of the railway network constitutes a large portion of initiatives for carbon footprint management.
Restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 have drastically affected the number of passengers traveling on trains. Additionally, lockdowns led to less demand for the manufacturing of railcars, leading to delays in production and uncertainty around scheduled projects. Global railway passenger traffic has yet to fully recover from the pandemic.
Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private railroad rolling stock manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- CRRC Corporation
- Bombardier Transportation
- Siemens Mobility
- Alstom Transport
- GE Transportation
Specialized Manufacturers:
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- Geatech Group
- Harsco Corporation
- MATISA Industrial Materials S.A.
- Plasser & Theurer
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's railroad rolling stock manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Railway Vehicle Categories:
- Locomotive Manufacturers
- Streetcar Manufacturers
- Rapid Transit Car Manufacturers
Top Railway Track Maintenance Equipment Categories:
- Rail Layer Manufacturers
- Ballast Distributor Manufacturers
- Rail Tamping Equipment Manufacturers
