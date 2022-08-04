BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 250+ Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for electric trains is on the rise, driven primarily by demand for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport. Electric trains emit 20%-35% less carbon per passenger mile than those fueled by diesel and help reduce carbon emissions. The electrification of the railway network constitutes a large portion of initiatives for carbon footprint management.

Restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 have drastically affected the number of passengers traveling on trains. Additionally, lockdowns led to less demand for the manufacturing of railcars, leading to delays in production and uncertainty around scheduled projects. Global railway passenger traffic has yet to fully recover from the pandemic.

Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private railroad rolling stock manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

CRRC Corporation

Bombardier Transportation

Siemens Mobility

Alstom Transport

GE Transportation

Specialized Manufacturers:

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Geatech Group

Harsco Corporation

MATISA Industrial Materials S.A.

Plasser & Theurer

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's railroad rolling stock manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Railway Vehicle Categories:

Locomotive Manufacturers

Streetcar Manufacturers

Rapid Transit Car Manufacturers

Top Railway Track Maintenance Equipment Categories:

Rail Layer Manufacturers

Ballast Distributor Manufacturers

Rail Tamping Equipment Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe