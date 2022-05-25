BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,200+ Computer and Peripheral Equipment Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Computer and Peripheral Equipment Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) model for the computer manufacturing industry is years ahead of many other sectors. Computer manufacturers are leveraging e-commerce platforms to establish and expand D2C channels that skip the logistics and challenges faced by traditional sales cycles. D2C strategies also help computer manufacturers sell customized personal computers and computer components effectively and efficiently.

The global semiconductor shortage has impacted many sectors, particularly the computer industry. The computer industry is dependent on so many other industries that any big supply chain disruptions can significantly impact production and sales.

Computer and Peripheral Equipment Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private computer and peripheral equipment companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Lenovo

HP

Dell

Apple

Acer

Specialized Manufacturers:

Lintes Technology CO. LTD

Alienware

Micron Technology Inc

Asus

Western Digital Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's computer and peripheral equipment industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Computer Categories:

Personal Computer Manufacturers

Laptop Manufacturers

Mainframe Computer Manufacturers

Top Computer Peripheral Categories:

Computer Storage Device Manufacturers

Computer Keyboard Manufacturers

Computer Mouse Device Manufacturers

Computer Monitor Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe