BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,200+ Spring and Wire Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 29, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the spring and wire product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,200 spring and wire product companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
As vehicles age, so do the spring products in them, leading to uneven height and alignment issues. Issues with springs also impact suspension ability, safe handling, and braking. As the average age of vehicles rises, especially in developed nations, it is leading to surging demand for spring and wire products.
Labor costs are rising all over the world and are currently a primary obstacle for spring and wire product manufacturers. Going forward, many sectors are turning to automation to keep up with the rising costs of production and manufacturing.
Some of the public and private spring and wire product companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Boler Company
- Merchants Metals LLC
- Wireco Worldgroup Inc.
- Mubea Inc
- Central Steel and Wire Company
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Bekaert
- Key Products: chain link, barbed wire, metal fiber
- Atkore
- Key Products: barbed wire
- Deacero
- Key Products: chain link, barbed wire, wire mesh
- Phifer Inc.Key
- Products: wire mesh
- Nashville Wire Products
- Key Products: wire decking, wire products
BizVibe's spring and wire product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Spring Categories:
- Coiled Spring Manufacturers
- Flat Spring Manufacturers
- Automotive Spring Manufacturers
- Mattress Spring Manufacturers
Top Fabricated Wire Product Categories:
- Barbed Wire Manufacturers
- Chain Link Fencing Manufacturers
- Paper Clip Manufacturers
- Woven Wire Cloth Manufacturers
