BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,300+ Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 17, 2022, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the petroleum and coal product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,300 petroleum and coal product companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized petroleum and coal product manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Petroleum and Coal Product Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The petroleum industry is going through a technology transition to help improve efficiencies and reduce costs. At the forefront of emerging technologies in this industry are robotics and automation. Examples of such technologies are robotics and unmanned autonomous vehicles used to reduce human intervention while improving safety and operational efficiency in oil rigs, production facilities, and pipelines.
The demand for transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel declined during the pandemic due to lockdowns, restrictions, and a reduction in travel and commuting. Despite re-openings, the continued popularity of work-from-home policies has led to less demand for these fuels. Larger and more financially secure companies are changing business models and diversifying into different energy segments, further threatening the state of the petroleum industry.
Petroleum and Coal Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private petroleum and coal product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Saudi Aramco
- Royal Dutch Shell
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- BP
- Exxon Mobil
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Gagan Gases Ltd.
- Key Products: refined petroleum, fuel briquettes
- Talar
- Key Products: fuel oils
- MPCL PTE. LTD.
- Key Products: fuel oils
- Cavron Global
- Key Products: coal briquettes
- Breakaway
- Key Products: fuel oils
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's petroleum and coal product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Petroleum and Coal Product Categories:
- Petroleum Refineries
- Asphalt Paving Mixture and Block Manufacturers
- Asphalt Shingle and Coating Materials Manufacturers
- Petroleum Lubricating Oil and Grease Manufacturers
Specialized Petroleum and Coal Product Categories:
- Coke Oven Product Manufacturers
- Petroleum Jelly Manufacturers
- Fuel Briquette Manufacturers
- Petroleum Wax Manufacturers
- Other Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturers
