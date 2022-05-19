BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 5,500+ Glass Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 19, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the glass manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 5,500 glass companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized glass manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all glass manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Glass Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Technologies such as the IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation are helping reduce costs in the glass manufacturing industry and improve quality and productivity. Robotic automation helps with mixing, heating, forming, and packaging applications in the production of glass products.
Glass manufacturers are expected to cut productions costs as much as possible, which means that the current increases in labor costs is a major challenge for the industry. Labor shortages, rising wages, and more have led to rising labor and production costs for glass manufacturers. Increased supply chain and transportation costs have also led to both increased labor costs and higher material costs.
Glass Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private glass manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Saint-Gobain
- PPG Industries
- Corning International
- AGC Co.
- Kyocera Co
Specialized Manufacturers:
· Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co. Ltd.
Key Products: glass products, coated glass
- AGC Glass Products Co., Ltd.
- Key Products: glass products, coated glass
- Stoelzle Glass Group
- Key Products: glass cookware, laboratory glass
- DOT Foods Inc.
- Key Products: glass cookware
- Sysco Corporation
- Key Products: glass cookware
View 50+ insights for all glass manufacturing companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's glass manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Glass Categories:
- Flat Glass Manufacturers
- Glass Container Manufacturers
- Glass Product Manufacturers (Made from Purchased Glass)
Top Specialized Glass Product Categories:
- Laboratory Glassware Manufacturers
- Glass Christmas Ornament Manufacturers
- Glass Cookware Manufacturers
- Glass Ashtray Manufacturers
- Other Glass Product Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article