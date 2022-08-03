BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 6,400+ Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for EV batteries is increasing in the electrical equipment and component manufacturing industry. With many countries around the world working to improve the share of renewable energy in their overall energy mix creates a significant market for battery storage and is one of the primary factors for the growth in demand for EV batteries.

Rising manufacturing costs are affecting many electrical equipment and component manufacturers. The increased costs of supply chain logistics and labor have caused manufacturing costs to increase. Raw material prices have seen many fluctuations as they can be affected by things such as the pandemic, supply chain woes, and even regulations.

Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private electrical equipment and component manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Inventus Power

Pegatron

Gree

General Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Specialized Manufacturers:

Exide Technologies

Key Products: battery chargers, batteries, power converters

Delta-Q Technologies

Key Products: battery chargers

AMETEK, Inc.

Key Products: electromechanical devices

Sungrow Power Supply

Key Products: solar inverters

SMA Solar Technology

Key Products: solar inverters

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's electrical equipment and component manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Electrical Equipment and Component Categories:

Storage and Primary Battery Manufacturers

Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturers

Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturers

Carbon and Graphite Product Manufacturers

Other Electrical Equipment and Component Categories:

Surge Suppresser Manufacturers

Inverter Manufacturers

Electric Bell Manufacturers

Battery Charger Manufacturers

