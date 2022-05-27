BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 7,000+ Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for zero-emission electric vehicles is rising globally, with fully powered electric vehicles predicted to reach 24.18 million in number by 2035. Sustainability, pressure to present an environmentally friendly image, and rising government regulations are large factors for companies migrating towards low-emission vehicles.

Lockdowns, social distancing regulations, and financial instability from the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in fewer consumers buying cars. Supply chain disruptions in sectors such as the semiconductor industry have also impacted production.

Motor Vehicle Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private motor vehicle manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Stellantis

BMW

General Motors

Honda

Ford

Specialized Manufacturers:

Polaris

Key Products: utility vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Key Products: trucks

Yamaha Corporation

Key Products: utility vehicles

Kawasaki

Key Products: utility vehicles

Volvo

Key Products: trucks

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's motor vehicle manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Automobile Categories:

Complete Automobile Manufacturers

Automobile Chassis Only Manufacturers

Other Automobile Manufacturers

Top Truck and Utility Vehicle Categories:

Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturers

Light Truck Manufacturers

Utility Vehicle Manufacturers

Other Truck and Utility Vehicle Manufacturers

