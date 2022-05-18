BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,700+ Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 18, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 8,700 paint, coating, and adhesive companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Paints, coatings, and adhesives are traditionally fossil fuel–based products and are generally derived from sources that are harmful to the environment. Regulation and customer demand have therefore opened the market up to more sustainable products.
A decline in automotive sales has led to less demand for painting and coating products. COVID-19 has meant fewer commuters, which has caused a decline in cars purchases. The global shortage of semiconductors has also impacted the automotive market. This decline in the automotive industry has caused a negative impact on demand for products such as paints, coatings, and adhesives.
Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Sherwin-Williams
- PPG Industries
- AkzoNobel
- Nippon Paint
- RPM International
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Essentra PLC
- Key Products: adhesive products
- Covestro AG
- Key Products: adhesive sealants
- Avient Corporation
- Key Products: rubber adhesive, acrylic adhesive
- Atul Ltd.
- Key Products: adhesive products
- Daily Polymer Co. Ltd.
- Key Products: pressure sensitive adhesives
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Paint and Coating Categories:
- Paint Manufacturers
- Coating Manufacturers
- Primer Manufacturers
- Varnishes Manufacturers
- Other Paint and Coating Manufacturers
Top Adhesive Categories:
- Caulking Manufacturers
- Glue Manufacturers
- Adhesive Paste Manufacturers
- Rubber Cement Manufacturers
- Other Adhesive Manufacturers
