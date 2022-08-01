BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,800+ Metal Fabrication Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 01, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the metal fabrication industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 8,800 metal fabrication companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized metal fabrication manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Metal Fabrication Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Labor costs are high in the metal fabrication industry and companies are beginning to shift towards automation in order to overcome the challenges of higher costs of labor, manufacturing, and production. Additionally, industrial machinery manufacturers are stepping up their product development and launching machinery and processes that can better automate and optimize the production processes.
Increased labor costs are an obstacle in many industries, as rising minimum and average wages impact profits. Many companies are looking for automated solutions to a task to overcome the obstacles of lower profit margins due to increased labor costs.
Metal Fabrication Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private metal fabrication companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Nucor
- Baowu
- ArcelorMittal
- Hesteel Group
- Shagang Group
Specialized Manufacturers:
- ASI Group
- Key Products: bathroom fixtures, security accessories
- Carl Wittkopp Gmbh
- Key Products: metal safe and vault products
- Empire Safe
- Key Products: metal safe and vault products
- International Steel Wool Inc.
- Key Products: steel wool
- The Clorox Company
- Key Products: steel wool
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's metal fabrication industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Fabricated Metal Product Categories:
- Valve Manufacturers
- Plumbing Fixture Fitting and Trim Manufacturers
- Ammunition and Small Arms Manufacturers
- Ball and Roller Bearing Manufacturers
- Fabricated Pipe and Pipe Fitting Manufacturers
Other Fabricated Metal Product Categories:
- Foil Container (except bags) Manufacturers
- Metal Safe and Vault Manufacturers
- Steel Wool Manufacturers
- Metal Hair Curler Manufacturers
