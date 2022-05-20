BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,900+ Architectural and Structural Metal Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Architectural and Structural Metal Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for prefabricated metal buildings and materials is on the rise. The largest driving factor for this growth is construction projects returning to normal levels after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing awareness of the advantages of prefabricated buildings and structural steel has been a key factor driving the market.

Factors such as changing tariffs and the impact of the pandemic have led to uncertainty and volatility around the prices of raw materials, affecting the global metal industry. Transportations costs across various industries have also gone through many ups and downs during the pandemic, with restrictions affecting trade routes.

Architectural and Structural Metal Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private architectural and structural metal companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nucor

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Shagang Group

Specialized Manufacturers:

Jaisingh

Key Products: fire escapes

Safespan

Key Products: platform scaffolding

Bay Advanced Technologies LLC

Key Products: platform scaffolding

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Key Products: latter scaffolding

Planet Platforms Limited

Key Products: latter scaffolding

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's architectural and structural metal industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Architectural and Structural Metal Categories:

Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturers

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturers

Plate Work Manufacturers

Metal Window and Door Manufacturers

Sheet Metal Work Manufacturers

Specialized Architectural and Structural Metal Categories:

Ornamental Metal Manufacturers

Architectural Metal Work Manufacturers

Other Metal Manufacturers

