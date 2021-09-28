BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for motor vehicle manufacturing industry profiles on their platform. All 7,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's motor vehicle manufacturing industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the growth of the second-hand vehicle market. An increase in the number of organized retailers selling second-hand vehicles as well as fast-evolving online marketplaces are contributing to the demand for used vehicles. Used vehicles are direct competition for new vehicle sales, and growth in the segment proportionately limits new sales opportunities for automobile manufacturers. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Motor Vehicle Manufacturers

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Motor Vehicle Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The motor vehicle manufacturing industry group features 7,000+ company profiles categorized into 20+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the motor vehicle manufacturing industry include:

Electric cars

Autonomous vehicles

Armored trucks

Articulated haulers

Fire trucks

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

Shortlist potential suppliers

Track and compare companies

Set up custom news alerts

Quickly create and customize RFIs

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

Identify and qualify sales prospects

Receive customized prospect recommendations

Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

