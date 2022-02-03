BizVibe's Analysis of Heli-Logging Companies Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of heli-logging companies and 1,000+ logging companies worldwide. BizVibe's heli-logging company insights highlight the strong influence that the increase in demand for forest products is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Get free insights for 100+ heli-logging companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's heli-logging industry group.

Key Industry Trend – Increasing Price for Forest Products

The logging industry was resilient during the pandemic due to numerous products being in high demand. Toilet paper, face masks, disinfectant wipes, and corrugated paper for cardboard boxes for online deliveries have seen sales surge amid COVID-19, in some cases creating shortages due to panic buying.

This sales boom during the pandemic in combination with global population growth, the housing boom, and the growing popularity of the DIY and home improvement markets have resulted in a surge for lumber products. In some cases, lumber prices increased more than 20% in just one month and a 50% price increase in just two months.

Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Across the Globe

The increasing prices for forest products will have a high geographic relevance across the globe. With countries like the USA, China, and India importing large amounts of forest products to meet construction demands, companies from countries across all major regions are seeing their wood export revenues soar.

For example, in South America, Uruguay may have set a record for wood imports in 2021, thanks to increased demand from Asian nations who are purchasing at high prices. In Europe, the Swedish lumber industry witnessed astronomical profit margins in 2021 compared to their average. Meanwhile in Africa, Ghana recently highlighted their remarkable progress for timber exports in 2021.

View All Heli-Logging Company Insights on BizVibe

Detailed analysis of 100+ heli-logging companies

Risk of doing business for all heli-logging companies

Industry trends and challenges expected to impact heli-logging companies

Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

Key products and services for each heli-logging company

List of key executives and decision makers for each heli-logging company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Heli-Logging Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe