BizVibe's Avocado Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of avocado production companies and thousands of fruit and tree nut farming companies worldwide. BizVibe's avocado production company insights highlight the strong influence that the automation of fruit farming is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Increasing Automation in Fruit Farming

The demand for and acceptance of automation in the agriculture industry continues to grow, especially in the fruit farming sector. Technologies such as AI and IoT sensors are increasingly being incorporated into fruit farming to address key problems like labor shortages and poor efficiency.

Examples of these technologies being used in avocado farming include smart packaging technology which uses RFID tags to detect and relay real-time information about avocado ripeness. Another example is edible coatings that can be applied on fruits such as avocados to minimize losses due to dehydration, retain their firmness, and serve as a carrier of fungicides.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

The increased use of automation in avocado farming and fruit farming as a whole will have a high global geographic relevance in the coming years. This trend will be most significant in the regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and especially North America where Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States are some of the global leaders in avocado production.

Due to North America being home to numerous major avocado producers, the region is expected to account for more than 50% of the market's growth over the next few years. The increasing awareness of the health benefits provided by avocados will be a major driver for the market's growth. These health benefits include being rich in fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin E, and magnesium, helping to maintain healthy cholesterol levels and improving the health of the heart and eyes, and more.

