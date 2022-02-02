BizVibe's Grain Harvesting Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of grain harvesting companies and thousands of crop production support companies worldwide. BizVibe's grain harvesting company insights highlight the strong influence that harvesting mechanization is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Mechanization of the Harvesting Process

Harvesting mechanization is a key strategy for grain harvesters in both developing and developed countries. In regions where large, complex machinery like tractors and harvesters is difficult to access and afford, simpler mechanical tools can be invaluable for easing strain on grain harvesters and improving crop production exponentially. In richer areas, harvest automation is being explored in order to counter rising labor costs.

Regardless of region, there are opportunities for grain harvesting companies to take advantage of the need for mechanization, whether with high-tech, expensive equipment or simpler tools that can be adopted widely.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific and North America

There is high demand for grain harvesting mechanization in Asia-Pacific. The region has a growing need for food security and low penetration of agricultural technology, so grain harvesting equipment is essential to improving output.

Conversely, North America has a high saturation of harvesting machinery and is the largest regional market for it. Demand in this part of the world is largely for replacing old machinery, either due to the age of the equipment or the desire for more technologically advanced machines.

