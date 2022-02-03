BizVibe's Photo Book Publishers Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of photo book publishing companies and over 70,000 newspaper, periodical, book, and directory publishers worldwide. BizVibe's photo book publishing company insights highlight the strong influence that digital printing and a pandemic-driven rise in demand are expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Publishing Industry Trend – Digital Printing

Digital printing is a key technology for photo book printing, as it allows small print runs to be cost-effective and enables companies to offer personalized or fully custom products. It is used by far more than just photo book publishers however, due to its flexibility and other benefits. Digital printing allows publishers of various materials to shorten the production cycle and produce cost-effective, high-quality products.

Usage of digital printing is expecting to rise over the next several years, and incorporate technology like AI and the internet of things (IoT). And with smaller print runs being more financially feasible through digital printing than offset printing, publishers don't have to invest as much money into producing and storing a large volume of products that may take a long time to sell. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with supply chain shortages and delays, minimizing costs where possible is a valuable strategy.

Key Industry Trend – Rising Demand Due to COVID-19

Early in the pandemic, custom photo book publishers were already seeing heightened demand from consumers similar to pre-Christmas levels. The temporary (or sometimes permanent) closure of brick-and-mortar photo processing businesses, combined with consumers having more free time due to lockdowns and restrictions, led to a greater number of people trying out online photo book services for the first time.

While many businesses have reopened at this point in the pandemic, the impact of this movement is expected to continue into future years, as customers who have tried online photo book publishing once are more likely to continue using it rather than return to previous ordering habits.

