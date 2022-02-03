BizVibe's Sign Leasing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of sign leasing companies and thousands of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental companies worldwide. BizVibe's sign leasing company insights highlight the strong influence that the growing popularity of digital signage is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Growth of the Digital Signage Industry

Digital signage is becoming an increasingly popular choice for businesses to use. Its flexibility and abundance of features can give it an advantage over printed or LED signs. The digital signage industry is expected to grow significantly over the next several years, driven in part by rapid technological advancements to improve quality, features, and price.

The growing popularity of digital signage means that sign leasing companies need to ensure that their offerings reflect the types of products customers are looking for. This may require budgeting more for maintenance and replacement costs as well.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a substantial percentage of market growth over the next few years, with China being one of the key countries in the region. Digital signage manufacturers in Asia-Pacific are continually innovating, helping to drive market growth. North America is also a significant region in the global market, being one of the largest revenue generators in the digital signage industry.

