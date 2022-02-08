BizVibe's Timber Transport Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of timber transport companies and over 1,000 logging companies worldwide. BizVibe's timber transport company insights highlight the strong influence that high demand throughout the pandemic is having for market participants.

Get free insights for 100+ timber transport companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's timber transport industry group. (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)

Key Industry Trend – Resilient Demand during COVID-19 Pandemic

Demand for many paper products has either remained steady or risen during the global pandemic. Online orders have skyrocketed, leading to increased demand for paper shipping products such as cardboard boxes, mailers, and other items. Face masks and disinfecting wipes are also in very high demand.

There are other factors influencing the logging industry as well. The growing focus on sustainability means that companies are increasingly adopting paper and cardboard materials over plastic for packaging and other products. This, combined with the continuing rise in popularity of e-commerce, is expected to drive the logging industry well after the end of the pandemic. In turn, the high demand for timber will drive demand in the timber transport industry.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

The heightened demand for paper products is impacting logging and timber transport companies around the world, and timber export revenues are rising everywhere. Many countries are hitting record numbers for lumber-related purchases and profits. Demand is particularly high in the Asia-Pacific region, which for the past several years has accounted for a substantial percentage of the global market, though growth is particularly high in MEA and South America.

View All Timber Transport Company Insights on BizVibe

Detailed analysis of 100+ timber transport companies

Risk of doing business for all timber transport companies

Industry trends and challenges expected to impact timber transport companies

Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

Key products and services for each timber transport company

List of key executives and decision makers for each timber transport company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Timber Transport Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe