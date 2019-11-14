BizWorld.org Picks Winner of the Girlpreneur Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizWorld.org announced the winners of the Girlpreneur competition at WorldWideWomen's Girls Festival on Saturday at The Palace of Fine Arts. The first place winner, a girl-conceived business called Her Rah! 1st Bra won $1,000 to help finance her business. Founder McKenna (of Florida) confidently pitched her business to celebrity judges Leslie Blodgett of Bare Minerals, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy of StubHub, Paola Santana of Social Glass and Kara Haspel Lind of Kara's cupcakes. McKenna wowed the judges with her creative and passionate solution to something every girl experiences.

The audience was able to participate and selected The People's Choice winners Sage, Natalie and Diana of High School Connect located in Oakland, CA, who won $500 after delivering a compelling business pitch.

All participants won BizWorld programs for their schools in order to inspire more young people with entrepreneurial programs. In addition, on behalf of StubHub, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy gifted each participant with tickets to a live experience of their choosing to reward them all for amazing pitches on stage.

The Girlpreneur Competition is a contest designed to engage the spirit of entrepreneurship among young girls. "We aim to inspire all girls to act upon their ideas and dreams," said Thais Rezende, CEO of BizWorld.org. "By equipping them with entrepreneurship education, we can help them to lead and succeed. They give all of us the confidence to dream big; we're proud of them."

The 5 finalists' companies were Delarai of Chef Koochooloo; Bella of TLeggings.com; McKenna of Her Rah! 1st Bra; Natalie, Diana, and Sage of High School Connect; Mahek of Earth Beauty.

About BizWorld

BizWorld.org is a global non-profit organization based in Oakland, CA, whose mission is to empower children to become 21st century thinkers by awakening their entrepreneurial spirit and giving them the confidence to transform their communities. Founded 20 years ago by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, BizWorld.org programs teach students real-world 21st century skills such as financial management, collaboration, negotiation and leadership that encourage them to become financially responsible leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. BizWorld.org has reached nearly 750,000 students in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.bizworld.org or call toll-free 1-888-4-BizKid.

