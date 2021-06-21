BJ Energy Solutions Enters Into Multiple Long-Term Contracts for Its Emissions Reducing Next-Generation TITAN Fleets

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Energy Solutions has entered into two separate, three-year agreements with a leading independent oil and natural gas company for the provision of TITAN next-generation fracturing fleets in the Haynesville. These fleets will deploy in early 2022 and carry an optional two-year extension following the initial term.

TItan logo

The TITAN technology was selected through a process, which included an extensive evaluation of equipment emission profiles. "We are excited about this new partnership, which will include the deployment of two new TITAN Fleets along with collaboration on other related areas of the well completion process to further improve emissions," says BJ Energy Solutions CEO, Warren Zemlak.

The application of each of these TITAN fleets will offset overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25% or ~25,000 metric tons per year, as compared to traditional equipment used in fracturing operations today. "As verified through independent EPA certified emissions testing completed in April, The TITAN Technology provides leading next-generation emission reductions," continues Zemlak.

Core to the fleet is the 5,000 HHP TITAN pump which is powered by a mechanical direct drive 100% natural gas-fired turbine, representing one of the most energy efficient platforms available in this application. The TITAN supports the reduction of emissions, noise, and footprint, while improving mobility, reliability, and completion economics.

About BJ Energy Solutions

With a legacy of 150 years of rich history in serving clients across North American oil and natural gas basins, BJ Energy Solutions is committed to providing innovative technologies to support industry sustainability. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Word

346.867.8910

[email protected]

Related Images

titan-logo.jpg

TITAN logo

TItan logo

SOURCE BJ Energy Solutions