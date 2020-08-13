B.J. Kerstiens Promoted to Regional Vice President for Vortex Companies Quadex Lining System® Division

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, the Vortex Companies, has promoted B.J. Kerstiens to Regional Vice President of the Quadex Lining System division (QLS). His main responsibilities will be managing the overall business from the QLS perspective, supporting the sales team and estimating to project coordination, scheduling and licensee support.

BJ Kerstiens has been promoted to Regional VP, for Vortex Companies Quadex Lining Systems Division

"Anytime we can promote within is a big win for us. It's a testament to the success of our culture and career development initiatives," said Michael Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "B.J.'s prior experience and leadership qualities fit well with our long-term objectives for the QLS division."

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," said Mr. Kerstiens. "The QLS division is a fast-growing part of our business. I'm excited about the challenge as I take on this new role within the company." Mr. Kerstiens is ready to increase opportunities for Vortex and help the company grow. "My goal is to help take the division to the next level. Large diameter pipe relining is so much more cost-effective than pipe replacement, as it becomes more accepted it's critical for QLS to continue to lead the industry in both installation efficiency and product performance."

Mr. Kerstiens has over 17 years of experience in construction and 12 years of experience in the trenchless infrastructure repair and maintenance industry to guide him through. He is a former Marine and Middle Tennessee State University alumnus with a Bachelor of Science in Concrete Industry Management. Mr. Kerstiens will be supporting QLS crews across the U.S. but is based in Tennessee with his wife and children.

About the Quadex Lining System

The Quadex Lining System offers the industry's most advanced lining system technology and geopolymer mortar. The Quadex Lining System® is able to restore large diameter pipes, culverts and tunnels of all types and shapes. This unique combination of precision equipment and GeoKrete® geopolymer ensures a fast and effective structural renewal to damaged and leaking large diameter pipe and infrastructure.

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for the second half of 2020, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

http://www.vortexcompanies.com

