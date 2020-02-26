BJC Healthcare Improves Formulary Compliance and Increases Contract Utilization

BJC Healthcare (BJC) is a $5 billion, 15 hospital system serving Greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri who wanted to enhance the requisitioning experience of users and improve compliance formulary. Prodigo implemented to filter content by clinical role/service line and BJC users quickly made Prodigo a routine part if their workflows. Savings exceeding $2M are a result of increases in contract utilization.

BJC also experienced a significant decrease in special requests, along with growth in various other areas of its supply chain. Visit prodigosolutions.com to read more about these growths and see the results of other Prodigo clients.

ABOUT PRODIGO SOLUTIONS

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

