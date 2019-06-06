Bjelopetrovich Returns to Sheaff Brock as Vice President--Portfolio Consultant

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, announces the return of Peter Bjelopetrovich as Vice President—Portfolio Consultant for the firm and its clients.

As a financial services professional working in various investment roles at a national investment firm, Peter served as a customer service representative and investment broker before becoming part of their trader specialty team. In that role, he serviced active traders and developed a deep knowledge of options, margin accounts, and trading before joining Sheaff Brock in 2015.

Recruited away from Sheaff Brock in 2018, Peter returned to the firm to provide ongoing investment advice and client support as Vice President—Portfolio Consultant. Connecting regularly with clients, he will be focused on discussing their investments and financial goals, considering the market in relation to its movement and its effect on their long-term desires, and helping them realize the potential impact on both their current and future needs.

Additionally, he will serve in the same role for the affiliated firm Salzinger Sheaff Brock, working with Mark Salzinger to enhance client relationships through investing conversations.

Dave Gilreath, CFP,® Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Sheaff Brock, acknowledges the important role Peter will play in client relationships at both firms. "Investing is an extremely personal consideration for most individuals. So we are committed to helping every one of our clients—once they've trusted us with their investment goals—to help them achieve what's personally most important to them."

Originally from Park Ridge, Illinois, Peter's last name is pronounced bellow (rhymes with Jello® but the "j" is silent) petro vich. He is based in the Sheaff Brock corporate office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $969 million in assets nationwide as of 3/31/2019. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, Investopedia.com, WealthManagement.com, and Physicians Money Digest. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.



SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sheaffbrock.com

