BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® And DoorDash Announce Aid For The Nearly 14 Million Who Call In Sick On 'Super Sick Monday' After The Big Game

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Going out the day after The Big Game can really suck – that's when BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® Delivery comes in. 'Super Sick Monday' as it's being called, has become an unofficial 'sick day' for millions impacted by sudden afflictions. Team losses, food comas, and hangover-induced fatigue are the new flu leading to nearly 14 million people calling in sick.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is partnering with DoorDash to ensure those too sick to travel to work receive enough sustenance to get them back to work on Tuesday. Starting on 'Super Sick Monday,' BJ's is offering a $0 delivery fee and a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie (with code: PIZOOKIE) on orders of $19.95 or more. The offer is only available through DoorDash or BJ's website from Monday, February 4 through Monday, February 11. Head to www.doordash.com or the DoorDash mobile app, or www.bjsrestaurants.com/supersick or the BJ's mobile app to redeem offer.

Additionally, BJ's partnered with advertising agency BBDO San Francisco, on a video showing its 'Super Sick Monday' customers just what to do when going out sucks: BJ's Super Sick Monday Video (https://youtu.be/KUkOwSqRfEM).

"When we heard that 14 million people call in sick the day after the big game, we knew we had to do something to help! By partnering with DoorDash offering free delivery and our iconic free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie we are hoping to resolve those post game blues," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has one of the most extensive menus in the restaurant industry with over 140 menu items including a range of fan favorites such as signature deep dish pizzas, bone-in and boneless wings and slow-roasted favorites like Prime Rib. BJ's menu also features new selections on its EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu, such as guilt-free Lemon Herb Chicken & Asparagus Zucchini Noodles and Blackened Chicken Zucchini Noodles.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 140 offerings where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 202 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

