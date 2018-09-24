BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ("BJ's" or the "Company") (NYSE :BJ ) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 28,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $26.00 per share. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 shares of the Company's common stock. BJ's will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are also serving as book-running managers for the offering. Nomura, Baird, William Blair and Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C. are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or

28255-0001, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or

11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, via telephone: 1-800-503-4611 or via email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering of common stock has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The Company currently operates 215 clubs and 135 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE :BJ ).

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BJ's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.