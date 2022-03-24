BKS Partners Enters into a Premier Agreement with Positive Physicians, Increasing Competition and Medical Professional Liability Options for Physicians in the Florida Marketplace

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC ("BKS Partners") an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is pleased to announce a premier agreement with Positive Physicians Insurance Company ("Positive Physicians") to offer tailored Medical Professional Liability programs and solutions for physician groups.

Positive Physicians, based in Berwyn, PA, has made a lasting impression on the medical community by providing a highly focused concierge approach to medical liability insurance and risk management as a specialty carrier created by physicians for physicians.

"The entire team at Positive Physicians Insurance Company is very excited about our new strategic relationship with BKS Partners. Positive is dedicated to providing our doctors with exceptional personal service, superb defense, and competitive pricing. As Positive enters the Florida marketplace, we believe that working with BKS Partners will allow us to continue to deliver on our mission statement of 'providing our physicians with stability and predictability so that they, in turn, can deliver the highest quality medical care possible to their patients,'" said Lewis Sharps, MD, FACS, CEO of Positive Physicians.

BKS Partners provides industry-leading property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international insurance services for clients. They have specialized expertise and experience in providing Medical Professional Liability Solutions to the healthcare marketplace. BKS has created innovative and exclusive programs for physician groups, surgery centers, independent physician associations, MSOs, and unique captive insurance risk transfer solutions.

"We're thrilled about our new collaboration with Positive Physicians," said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. "BKS Partners has deep expertise and experience in providing solutions that can meet the needs of independent physician groups and healthcare facilities, and this exclusive agreement will further bolster our ability to provide the best solutions for our clients."

"Medical Professional Liability has become a major budget item for physician groups," said Gregg Schieffelbein, BKS National Healthcare practice leader. "We understand that providers are looking for new and creative solutions to help them manage these increasing costs while also securing best in class coverage. This partnership will allow us to bring competitive medical malpractice insurance pricing coupled with effective risk management to the Florida marketplace. "

ABOUT BKS Partners

BKS Partners is an award-winning entrepreneur-led and inspired insurance brokerage firm delivering expertly crafted Commercial Insurance and Risk Management, Private Insurance and Risk Management, Employee Benefits and Benefits Administration, Asset and Income Protection, and Risk Mitigation strategies to clients wherever their passions and businesses take them throughout the U.S. and abroad. BKS Partners has award-winning industry expertise, colleagues, competencies, insurers, and, most importantly, a highly differentiated culture that our clients consider an invaluable expansion of their business. Learn more at www.bks-partners.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 900,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

