BKSTEC Aims to Replace Consumer-grade Copper Cables by Lowering Cost of Fiber Optics through Automation

TAIPEI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BKSTEC, a leading design and manufacturer of fiber optic cables for HDMI 2.0 and 2.1, USB 3 and 4, DisplayPort and more, with years of experience in delivering fiber optic solutions to OEM/ODM partners announces the world's first automated production line for fiber optics, which lowers the cost of fiber optics to replace copper cables for current and future generations of HDMI and USB products.

In response to the growing market for high-resolution and high-bandwidth digital audio and video transmissions, demand for fiber optic cables with high-capacity, high-speed and stable transmission has increased. However, due to higher costs, proliferation of fiber optic cables has remained low until now.

Automation reduces production costs significantly

A group of engineers were determined to streamline the automation process and started the company, BKSTEC. After 5 years of trial and error with integration of semiconductor manufacturing processes and optical communication technology, BKSTEC has successfully developed the world's first modularized automated production of HDMI fiber optic cables. Trial production begins in June of 2021 and phase one is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The monthly capacity is expected to reach 50,000 units, and 250,000 units by 2023.

BKSTEC's chairman Zheng-Xiang Chen, "Automation replaces the complex manufacturing of the manual process, which in turn increases production yields. Additionally, automation improves production efficiency through perception modules, AI learning and monitoring. The time needed for training, replication process and ramping up production will be drastically shortened."

BKSTEC has established partnerships with some of the biggest tier-one brands in the world and is at the forefront of leading-edge fiber optic solutions. The company current solutions include HDMI 2.1, USB 4.0, DisplayPort 2.0, USB-C 240W cables and extenders to offer the most advanced and complete OEM/ODM solutions.

