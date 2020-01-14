Blach Construction Celebrates 50th Anniversary

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blach Construction (Blach), a full-service and award-winning commercial builder, is ringing in 2020 with plans to commemorate 50 years in business. Founded in 1970 by Michael S. Blach, the company will be hosting a series of unique celebrations and has kicked off a year-long giving program at Sacred Heart Community Service (SHCS) in San Jose.

"When we polled our colleagues on how they would like to celebrate our first 50 years, the results were overwhelmingly in favor of performing community service," stated Chairman Mike Blach. "This response was very gratifying and would have made my dad, our founder, very happy. He loved working with nonprofits and organizations that made a difference in people's lives and in our community. I am proud that we are continuing to build upon his legacy."

SHCS has provided housing and employment assistance, family mentoring and adult and youth education programs to the greater San Jose community since 1964. Blach's long-standing relationship with the organization spans more than 20 years and various capacities, ranging from building its current facility to donating more than 1,500 bikes and backpacks for its toy and back-to-school drives over the last several years. Furthermore, Mike Blach has served on the SHCS board, including as a past president.

Throughout its entire Golden Anniversary year, Blach will make pro bono building improvements to the nonprofit's facility, and employees will volunteer at least 500 hours to support various events and drives. Moreover, the firm kicked off an internal fundraising effort and will match all employee donations, which are anticipated to generate more than $50,000 for SHCS.

In addition to Blach's philanthropic work with SHCS, the builder will also commemorate its 50th Anniversary with a series of special celebrations in gratitude to its clients, partners, subcontractors and colleagues. A special history exhibit is also being installed at its San Jose headquarters to showcase the firm's first 50 years of achievements, newsworthy events and the people who made it happen.

"We are always looking ahead, planning for the future, and what we see is extremely promising. We recently broke ground on two of the largest projects in our history, including Gateway at Millbrae Station – one of the largest transportation-oriented developments in the Bay Area. And, we're seeing continued growth in both new and existing markets," stated Dan Rogers, president of Blach Construction. "It's clear that Blach's first 50 years have laid a strong foundation for our next 50 years. Ultimately, we are very honored to be celebrating this significant milestone and thank our supportive clients, dedicated partners and talented employees for getting us here."

Founded in 1970, Blach Construction builds structures of enduring quality and value throughout the Greater Bay Area and Monterey. The company's experience encompasses a broad cross-section of workplace, education, institutional and mixed-use building types, including technology, life sciences, professional services, healthcare, K-12 and higher education and civic/community facilities. A leading innovator, Blach is dedicated to continually incorporating advanced construction techniques, leveraging prefabrication, self-perform and virtual design and construction capabilities, while investing in new offerings and project delivery methods that enable greater efficiencies and bring increased value to clients.

The firm consistently wins awards across the construction industry and general business community for its projects, innovation, employee engagement and community service. Recently named the #1 "Best Place to Work" in the Bay Area (in the midsize category) by the Silicon Valley Business Journal/San Francisco Business Times, Blach has appeared on the list for 11 years running. The firm has received multiple "Construction Safety Excellence Awards" from the AGC of California, has been named a top 30 "Great Place to Work" by Fortune Magazine and ranked as a "Top Contractor in California" by Engineering News-Record.

Blach is headquartered in San Jose and operates a branch office in Monterey that covers California's Central Coast. To learn more, please visit blach.com and engage with us on Facebook and Instagram . Interesting facts about Blach's first 50 years may be found on its About Us page.

