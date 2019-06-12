Black Angus Steakhouse Dives Into Summer with FREE Lobster Tail on June 13th

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American Steakhouse, is celebrating its Lobster Appreciation Day tomorrow, June 13th, with a free, cold-water Atlantic lobster tail with the purchase of a steak dinner. In advance of National Lobster Day, the deal will be available for one day only, at any of its 43 locations. Guests can redeem the offer using a coupon found on its Facebook page.

"Our guests have been enjoying our aged, flame-grilled steak dinners for over fifty years," said David Bolosan, Executive Chef Black Angus Steakhouse. "Adding a lobster tail alongside it is the perfect pairing, truly enhancing the flavor profile – and we are thrilled to offer it to our guests for free on Lobster Appreciation Day."

To continue the surf 'n' turf summer releases, Black Angus will offer another value deal on Father's Day, June 16th. Starting at just $32.95, the restaurant is inviting Dads to get off the grill at home and enjoy a Prime Rib and Lobster special out with family. The 8 oz. slow-roasted Prime Rib is paired with a succulent cold-water Atlantic lobster tail, two Classic Sidekicks and warm sweet molasses bread.

Guests can also expect to see new, innovative twists on classic surf 'n' turf items at select locations throughout the summer. Created by Executive Chef David Bolosan, the new seasonal, limited edition specials will include Steak and Crab Stuffed Lobster, Steak and Lobster Thermidor, and Steak and Lobster Oscar.

To learn more about Black Angus Steakhouse locations, hours, new release and special deals, visit www.BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 43 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family.

