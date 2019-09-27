Black Angus Steakhouse Invites Guests to Drink Pink in Support of The Breast Cancer Charities of America

The Breast Cancer Charities of America exists to eliminate breast cancer as a life-threatening illness. As the leading non-profit in integrated cancer care, the BCCA aims to educate, empower and encourage pro-activity in the prevention, detection and recovery of breast cancer.

"Black Angus executives and Team Members feel passionately about supporting Breast Cancer Awareness," said Liz Geavaras, Chief Marketing Officer, Black Angus Steakhouse. "We are pleased to partner with The Breast Cancer Charities of America for a third year, bringing light to their mission and helping to provide resources for a disease that effects our mothers, sisters, friends and Black Angus guests."

The Pink Pomegranate Punch is a Black Angus seasonal favorite, perfectly crafted to sip on at the bar or pack some punch to your meal. Created with Bacardi Lime, Patrón, Citrónge, pomegranate, and fresh orange, it's deliciously garnished with sugared rosemary and pomegranate seeds.

About BAS

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 42 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

About BCCA

The Breast Cancer Charities of America (BCCA) is a non-profit organization with new global headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. BCCA is dedicated to educating and empowering women to prevent and survive breast cancer. Through their numerous program services and resources, BCCA is able to partner with over 600 hundred hospitals nationwide to serve women.

