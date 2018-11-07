SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American Steakhouse, announced today its partnership with DAOU Vineyards - an unrivaled, family-owned Paso Robles estate - to offer its highly sought after varietals to its guests. With a shared vision of creating a product that is high end yet attainable, the 54-year old restaurant chain and the celebrated winery make the perfect pairing for those seeking rich, delectable wines to complement their meal.

Black Angus Steakhouse Partners With Award-Winning DAOU Vineyards & Winery

"Black Angus is very selective when it comes to the wines offered on our wine list. We don't want to overwhelm our guests, so we seek an exclusive selection of popular, yet affordable wines that we know will enhance their meal choice," said Chris Ames, CEO, Black Angus Steakhouse. "We have had our eye on DAOU for some time because of its accolades in the industry as well as the brand's story premise."

Born in Lebanon, Georges and Daniel Daou were forced to flee with their family to France at the start of the Lebanese Civil War. There, they developed a love for the vineyards that recalled their grandfather's olive groves. As college students, they emigrated to California to study engineering at the University of California San Diego, and, after successful careers in the tech industry, eventually returned to their passion: wine and its elements. Captivated by the Adelaida District's unrivaled growing conditions for producing Cabernet Sauvignon, the brothers discovered what is now DAOU Mountain, home to an unparalleled terroir built on a family legacy and an extreme passion for ever-evolving quality.

"When we were dreaming up the idea of a family-owned winery, Daniel and I would meet at the local San Diego Black Angus Steakhouse and sketch out our vision on the napkins in the bar," said Georges Daou, co-owner DAOU Vineyards & Winery. "We dreamed that one day we could offer impeccable wines to restaurant-goers at an attainable price. As our selections have made their way on to the Black Angus Steakhouse wine menu, our plans have come full circle - and we hope guests will continue to enjoy our wines both at the restaurant and at home."

The DAOU wine included on the Black Angus wine menu will include for now the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon - robust and full-bodied, the affordable luxury Cabernet Sauvignon earns upwards of 92 points, year after year.

To celebrate the partnership, Black Angus hosted a VIP wine pairing dinner at its recently remodeled Lakewood, California location for media and influencers. Georges Daou presented wines alongside specially curated dishes by Black Angus corporate chef, David Bolosan. The brands plan to host more paired dinners in other markets through 2019.

About BAS

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 44 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

About DAOU Vineyards & Winery

DAOU Vineyards & Winery is a high-end, family-owned estate rising from the heart of the Adelaida District in the rugged coastal range west of Paso Robles, California. Established in 2007 by brothers Daniel and Georges Daou, DAOU Mountain spans 212 acres – 120 of which are under vine – and resides 14 miles from the Pacific Ocean at 2,200 feet above sea level.

Planted with predominantly Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux varietals, the mountain is home to an extraordinary phenolic output – among the highest in the world – that yields rich, precision-based wines of prodigious color, texture and structure. DAOU wines showcase the limitless potential of the Mountain's unrivaled terroir while embodying Daniel and Georges' passionate dream to create a global community of wine aficionados. For more information on the brothers, the wines and the DAOU mountain, visit www.daouvineyards.com.

