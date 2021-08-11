Black Buffalo 3D-Smart 3D Construction Announces New Global Head of R&D

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a leading provider of large-scale 3D printers for construction and member of HN Inc.—formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.—today announced that Dr. Babak Zareiyan has joined the firm as Global Head of Research and Development. Highly experienced in 3D construction among a narrow field of experts, Dr. Zareiyan will play a key role in advancing current and future 3D construction printers sold and serviced by Black Buffalo 3D.

"Our goal is to gain acceptance of new 3D concrete printing (3DCP) technology among construction industry veterans to showcase what is possible with this impressive new technology," said Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D. "Babak's knowledge and expertise in large-scale 3D printing methods and materials is a welcome addition to our team. He is an industry veteran with hands-on experience and an impressive portfolio of published academic whitepapers about 3D construction printing, robotics, and automation."

During his PhD program at the University of Southern California and after graduation, Dr. Zareiyan worked with and supervised a team of scientists and engineers in developing 3D construction printing technology. His skillset will strengthen the ability of Black Buffalo 3D to innovate and further commercialize Black Buffalo 3D's NexCon printers while supporting the team's development and testing of Black Buffalo 3D structural cement ink.

With over 10 years of experience in large-scale 3D printing, Dr. Zareiyan will apply his knowledge to 3D printer design enhancements and additional pilot projects, as well as continue to research innovative applications for construction-related additive manufacturing.

Large-scale 3D construction printers are poised to improve the way the world approaches challenges related to affordable housing, emergency shelter, and infrastructure. Additive manufacturing offers a faster, more sustainable, and environmentally-friendly approach to building many structures with cement. On-demand and on-site 3D printing of infrastructure–precast, affordable housing, wind turbine bases, bridges, sewer lines, transportation, etc.–will significantly reduce material waste, time needed to complete projects, and project costs.

Black Buffalo 3D is committed to investing in personnel, technology, and materials science to make its printers part of every builder's portfolio. Currently privately funded, Black Buffalo 3D expects to offer its first minority stake capital raise in the fall of 2021. For up-to-date information, follow us on social media or join our mailing list. Qualified buyers may also contact us to request a visit to our factory for a live demonstration.

