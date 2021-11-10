Black CannaConference Announces Parallel as Lead Sponsor

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Americans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce Parallel as an advocate sponsor for the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo ("Black CannaBizCon"), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis.

Black CannaConference has partnered with the Minority Cannabis Business Association ("MCBA") to create the ultimate pitch contest. Powered by Parallel, attendees will pitch their cannabis business ideas in front of a live audience and receive real-time feedback and pitch support. Attendees can participate in person or virtually by submitting an application and uploading a video of their pitch here .

"The ability to craft and present a compelling business pitch to investors is absolutely critical to getting a business off the ground and driving growth, especially in cannabis where investors can be a bit wary," said said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, Inc, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine. "We're excited to partner with the Minority Cannabis Business Association and Parallel to provide interested attendees with the chance to practice their pitches in a safe and productive environment. It's the best way to learn and improve for when they're in front of the investor audience, and winners will receive amazing prizes that can help advance their skills and businesses even further."

"Parallel recognizes that the biggest barrier to entry into the cannabis industry is access to capital and resources, with opportunities in the burgeoning industry especially scarce in communities of color," said James Jackson III, Senior Director of Social Equity at Parallel. "The HotBox Pitch competition seeks to create new and lasting ownership opportunities by accelerating and connecting eligible minority cannabis startups to resources and our corporate brand by focusing on Investments, partnerships, and exposure. We are proud that this new social equity focused incubator program will strengthen our commitment to taking meaningful actions to help improve opportunities for equal access to economic empowerment through the cannabis industry."

MCBA is hosting a Pitch Workshop webinar on Wednesday, November 10 to discuss the importance of preparing a pitch and what to expect during the competition. The virtual pitch contest takes place on the first day of the conference, Thursday, November 18th, followed by in-person pitches on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20. Winners will be announced on the final day of the conference, November 20, with prizes awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners.

1st Place winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and trip to Massachusetts that includes an in-person tour of NETA Dispensaries and cultivation and processing facilities. They also win an in-person 2-day workshop and strategic planning meetings with Legal and HR professionals from Parallel and a MCBA Ally Corporate membership.

will receive a cash prize and trip to that includes an in-person tour of NETA Dispensaries and cultivation and processing facilities. They also win an in-person 2-day workshop and strategic planning meetings with Legal and HR professionals from Parallel and a MCBA Ally Corporate membership. 2nd Place winner wins a $2,500 Cash prize, virtual 1-day workshop with Legal and HR professionals from Parallel and a MCBA Professional membership.

wins a Cash prize, virtual 1-day workshop with Legal and HR professionals from Parallel and a MCBA Professional membership. 3rd Place winner gets a $1000 Cash Prize, virtual half-day workshop with Legal and HR professionals from Parallel and a MCBA Supporter Membership.

Black CannaConference will be hosted at the recently renovated, state-of-the-art Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on November 18 - 20, 2021. After Hurricane Ida, Black CannaConference is committed more than ever to bringing economic development to New Orleans with the responsible development of a robust cannabis industry.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the Cannabis Impact Fund . To learn more about attending, exhibiting, sponsoring or speaking at Black CannaConference, please visit https://www.blackcannaconference.com/expo-overview/ or email [email protected] .

About Black CannaBusiness Magazine:

Black CannaBusiness Magazine is a subsidiary of KRMA Media Inc, a Black woman-owned multi-media company helping Black professionals accelerate their involvement in the cannabis industry through the distribution of curated B2B content, the production of experiential events and the development of original video programming. Our sponsors prioritize diversity and are committed to doing their part to create a more inclusive industry.

Media Contact:

Renee Cotsis

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]



Black CannaConference Contact:

Ru Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Black CannaBusiness