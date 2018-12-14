Black Dog Venture Partners to Partner With City Summit and Gala for Their 2019 Event During Hollywood's Biggest Awards Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- City Summit, a world-class, socially conscious business acceleration experience that features an all-star line-up of speakers and entrepreneurs announced today that Black Dog Venture Partners is confirmed as a partner and strategic adviser.

The upcoming City Gala and Summit brings together charitable organizations, philanthropic entrepreneurs, humanitarians, activists and business owners committed to creating real change in today's world. Ryan Long, CEO and Founder, has made it his mission to create a community passionate about supporting the efforts of organizations on the forefront of solving global challenges.

"I'm honored to have Black Dog and Scott Kelly as a partner going into this year's City Summit and Gala. Each year, we strive to make the event bigger and better than before. Our aim is to raise funds that will help more people have access to education and resources that will empower them to create socially conscious and successful mission-based businesses," said Ryan Long. "This year's event is going to be incredible."

For business owners and leaders, the City Summit and Gala presents a rare opportunity for business networking and creating relationships at the highest level. Multiple leaders of other award-winning conferences are among the panelists and speakers at the City Summit. As a business relationship opportunity, the City Summit represents the best of the best and provides inspiring knowledge and education about how to overcome adversity and accomplish inconceivable goals. The Gala, held during the same weekend as the Academy Awards, provides top-level entertainment on one of the most celebrated nights in Hollywood.

"Ryan has used his world-class network of celebrities, CEOs, and investors to raise millions for charity and empower entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am honored to be partnering with City Summit and Gala to expand the depth and reach of his mission," said Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners.

Kelly is a 25-year fundraising, marketing, sales, training, and publicity veteran who has raised millions of dollars in capital for disruptive companies. The City Summit and City Gala raise funds to support startup, nonprofit organizations. The vision is to advance the community through humanitarian activities and events. Learn more or purchase tickets: www.citygala.org

About City Summit:

The City Summit is a world-class, socially conscious business acceleration experience. The event was founded by social entrepreneur, Ryan Long, to educate, network, and inspire entrepreneurs. The 2019 City Summit takes place Feb. 21-23 at the Marriott Los Angeles, Burbank Airport. For more information, email media@citygala.org. For talent submissions, contact talent@citygala.org.

About City Gala:

The City Gala has a vision to advance the community through humanitarian activities and events. The gala takes place on Feb. 24, 2019 and benefits nonprofit startup organizations.

About Scott Kelly:

Scott Kelly is the Founder and CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners. Kelly is a 25-year fundraising, marketing, sales, training, and publicity veteran. Scott has raised millions of dollars in capital for disruptive companies, garnered national media coverage for hundreds of regional and national brands and generated millions of dollars in revenues for the companies he has represented. He has also trained over 1,000 salespeople and has taught marketing at the university level in the United States and Europe.

About Black Dog Venture Partners:

Black Dog Venture Partners provides venture capital consulting, corporate finance, business development, digital marketing and publicity for regional and national brands and fast-growing companies. Black Dog's team has a long history of success in the entertainment, sports, technology and finance industries. Black Dog Venture Partners has hosted investor conferences throughout the west and has raised millions of dollars for startups as a direct result of our fast pitch conferences. Learn more at https://www.BlackDogVenturePartners.com

