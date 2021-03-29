Black Dragon Capital℠ Announces Multiple Promotions Amidst Continuous Expansion

MIAMI, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, announced several promotions in key roles across divisions.

"We are a diverse team, responsibly growing, and a unique operationally led model where everyone has been a successful operator and investor in our targeted areas. We see no limit to the pipeline of new team members or potential portfolio companies who need our help around the world. We are excited to recognize this group of talented professionals," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is comprised of professionals who have had proven operational and investment success in the sectors we invest in. This unique combination provides all the investment and transaction knowledge of most firms, combined with the unique skill and insights required to build great companies. The firm's emphasis on diversity, operating and investment experience, and working closely with entrepreneurs, has delivered well above-market returns, thus created billions of dollars in market value.

Tim Greenfield has been promoted to Senior Partner. Greenfield is the longest-serving partner at the Black Dragon Capital℠. He joined the team in 2014 and has been instrumental to the firm's success. His role spans the full investment cycle, from sourcing and due diligence to posttransaction integration, strategy, and operational improvement through to a liquidity event or full exit. Greenfield's areas of focus include financial leadership, operational improvements, capital raising strategy, strategic planning, commercial growth, organizational planning, and financial controls for Black Dragon Capital℠ and its portfolio companies. He is a proven business builder with a track record in growing technology businesses in financial services, mobile applications, ecommerce, and software. He has broad experience in acquisitions, capital raising, and strategy.

"I am very proud to have helped build Black Dragon Capital℠ over the past 6 years and the success we've achieved as a firm. I'm honored and excited about the path ahead and the opportunities to build market-leading companies with inspired management teams," said Tim Greenfield, Senior Partner.

Daniel Consigli has been promoted to Partner. Daniel J. Consigli joined Black Dragon Capital℠ in 2017 as the chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, and has been a key factor in the firm sustainable growth and performance. Consigli has 20 years of operating experience, primarily in leadership positions with financial service firms that include banking and asset management businesses, where he specialized in turnarounds and mergers and acquisitions. His operating experience includes all aspects of finance, strategy, reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and operations. He has experience in private banking, broker-dealer, asset management, and financial custodian businesses. He coordinates financial, accounting, reporting, and strategy for Black Dragon Capital℠.

Steve Richards has been promoted to Senior Director. He joined the team in early 2020 and helps lead the Dragon Performance Group, the firm's consulting arm that provides leading-edge technology and operational support to Black Dragon portfolio companies. Richards comes to Black Dragon Capital℠ with over 20 years of experience in the software and technology sector in finance-related roles, including corporate finance, operational finance, strategic planning & analysis, and corporate development.

Gina Rogoto has been promoted to Marketing Manager. Rogoto oversees the firm's marketing efforts and manages its digital assets. She also serves as the development manager of Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future. Gina joined the team in 2018 and has since devoted herself to giving back by providing opportunities, resources, and a sense of connection to those in need. Throughout Gina's decade-long career, top-name corporations have relied upon her operations management and marketing expertise to orchestrate and streamline vital processes and procedures within their organizations, resulting in greater brand representation.

Charles Gravallese has been promoted to Controller from Accounting Manager of Black Dragon Capital. Gravallese joined Black Dragon Capital in 2018 and is an integral part of BDC's operations. He approaches challenges head-on while striving for a high level of standards. Gravallese has over 20 years of experience in multi-national companies serving in accounting, finance, and operating functions. He has worked in a variety of industries, including technology, manufacturing, services, and nonprofit. Gravallese most recently spent several years with Stellar Materials, an international manufacturer of refractory materials, where he led the efforts of the multi-national accounting and finance group.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is known for its combination of operating and investment experience and making control investments in complicated mid-market technology companies undergoing a digital transformation. The operationally led model is what sets them apart when combined with its transactional expertise.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

Black Dragon Capital℠, LLC

[email protected]

+1 (305) 539-9415

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $400M USD. Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-dragon-capital.

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Related Links

http://www.blackdragoncap.com/

