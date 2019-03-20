Black Dragon Capital continues expansion with addition of Jean-Paul Lausell as director

MIAMI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital, a private equity firm with a focus on growth investments in industries disrupted by digitization, has named technology industry veteran Jean-Paul Lausell as a director under the leadership of CEO Louis Hernandez Jr.

"It's a pleasure to announce that Jean-Paul Lausell has joined us at Black Dragon Capital. Our portfolio companies will greatly benefit from Jean-Paul's wealth of experience in growing technology businesses as he helps navigate them on their path to becoming market leaders," said Hernandez, who is Black Dragon's founder and managing director.

Lausell is the former chief financial officer of EnterWorks, a leader in cloud-based e-commerce. Before Black Dragon sold EnterWorks in February, Lausell helped build it into a successful growth company and managed the sale that provided a significant return to investors. Following the Black Dragon model, he has extensive operational leadership and financial experience in the industries in which they invest.

He brings experience in Internet infrastructure, enterprise information technology software and services, and mobile applications. He also has a strong background in acquisitions, capital raising and strategy. At Black Dragon, Lausell will work closely with portfolio companies on their strategy and operational improvements, sourcing and due diligence, and post transaction integration, whether liquidity events or full exits. His areas of focus include financial leadership, operational improvements, capital raising strategy, strategic planning, commercial growth, organizational planning and financial controls for Black Dragon Capital and its portfolio companies.

"I'm excited to become part of the team of highly experienced and accomplished operational executives at Black Dragon whose innovative business model is helping entrepreneurs achieve the level of success they dreamed about when starting their companies," Lausell said.

Lausell began his career at Terremark Worldwide, where he focused on financial planning and analysis, investor relations, strategic projects, fundraising and merger and acquisitions. He also worked at Trivest Partners LLP, a lower middle-market private equity fund, and served as chief financial officer of Leapfactor, a cloud-based mobile platform that enabled field sales staff to better engage and serve customers. Later, Lausell was chief executive officer of Trunk Media, an early-stage firm that offered a mobile group collaboration app. Before going to EnterWorks, he served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for RISC Networks, where he spearheaded the company's transition from a founder-led company to a scalable management structure.

He holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management, a master's degree in international relations from Yale University, and bachelor degrees from Hunter College, CUNY and Evergreen State College.

Black Dragon Capital is a minority controlled private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

