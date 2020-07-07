Black Dragon Capital Founder Louis Hernandez Jr. Recruited To Sit On Nicklaus Children's Hospital Board

"We are excited to have Mr. Hernandez as part of our board of directors. We believe his long track record of community service and leadership will contribute to the continuous success of our organization and share our commitment to inspiring hope and healing among patients and families. We believe in the principle that all children deserve state-of-the-art pediatric care," said Michelle Boggs, President of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of community, business and philanthropic leaders who serve voluntarily and without compensation. The Board and Foundation leadership are deeply committed to ensuring your donations are used in a fiscally prudent manner to benefit the children under care at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

"Having seen first-hand the incredible work of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, I am honored and privileged to join its board of directors. I look forward to supporting Nicklaus team in its mission to provide state of the art healthcare services to our community," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is the founder of Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on equal opportunity for all children. The foundation provides scholarships and support for education, healthcare, arts, and leadership development programs.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author, and philanthropist. He is the CEO and founder of Black Dragon Capital (BDC), a minority-led private equity firm that makes control investments in technology companies. BDC was formed by technology operating executives with a track record of building market leading companies and providing above market investment returns. Hernandez is an award-winning technology leader and has advised or served on the boards of global companies, including Edison International, HSBC Holdings, Infosys and KPMG. His Foundation focuses on equality to underprivileged and underrepresented groups in healthcare, education, leadership development and the arts.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation (NCHF) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to support the creation of a world-class pediatric hospital so no child needs to leave South Florida for superior medical care. "Funding World-Class Care" and following the principle that all children deserve state-of-the-art pediatric care, NCHF, now a part of the Nicklaus Children's Health System, has helped the 309-bed Nicklaus Children's Hospital become a leader in pediatric healthcare with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric subspecialists.

