Black Dragon Capital Founder Louis Hernandez Jr. Selected to be Keynote Speaker at the Credit Union Conferences, Nov. 8-11, in Las Vegas

Recognized by Banking Technology News as one of the first inductees into its Innovators Hall of Fame and as a Top 25 Innovator in financial technology, Hernandez was chosen because of his outstanding leadership in the game-changing world of digital technology. He formed Black Dragon Capital as a next-generation private equity firm after years of successfully operating, advising and investing in companies in all phases of development. Hernandez also founded Edge Consultancy, which is owned by Black Dragon Capital, and teams with clients to deliver sustainable and measurable results and extract the maximum value from their products, services and ideas.

Featuring industry experts and unique speakers, the annual Credit Union Conferences event is an industry leader in offering exceptional credit union management education and professional development. It draws attendees from credit unions across the country, with an audience comprised primarily of credit union boards of directors, as well as C-Level executives and staff members.

"The digitization of the connection between individuals, groups and organizations is disrupting how we work, who makes money and how you make money in a variety of industries, including Credit Unions," Hernandez said. "The more digitized the transactions and relationships can be, the more economic and operational disruption industries experience."

As a growth driven technology executive, Hernandez has expertise in a variety of complex technical fields in addition to financial services, including content management, e-commerce, workflow management and media. His focus and passion are to advance technology initiatives that specifically enable the active collaboration and connection between individuals, teams, and businesses.

Hernandez is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, and at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9. He will share a fascinating look at various industries facing dramatic disruption and how the credit union movement should apply their learning. He also will address cloud and open API based technology platforms, which are some of the most talked about areas in financial technology today. In this unique discussion, Hernandez will highlight what has been learned from past adoption of related technologies and discuss what these trends can mean to the key strategic goals of credit unions.

For more information, please visit www.blackdragoncap.com

About Louis Hernandez Jr.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is an award-winning entrepreneur and founder and managing director of Black Dragon Capital, a next generation private equity firm created for and by entrepreneurs. A major investor in the firm, Hernandez is known as a proven growth-oriented media and technology executive with expertise in operational execution and results-driven performance. He is also founder of Edge Consultancy LLC, which is owned by Black Dragon Capital.

Hernandez' 30-year career has focused on specific areas such as content management, e-commerce, sports and media, and financial services. He has served on numerous boards, including start-ups, trillion-dollar for profit companies, and non-profit organizations. Through his A Little Hope Foundation, Hernandez actively supports children's issues and advances in healthcare and education. Hernandez is the author of three books: Saving the American Dream, Too Small to Fail, and The Storyteller's Dilemma and a frequently contributes bylined articles to a range of business publications. Hernandez has also been a featured guest on Fox Business, CNBC, ABC News, and Bloomberg TV, where he discussed technology, economics, strategic planning and globalization.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital, headquartered in Miami, is a growth-oriented private equity fund focused on technology investment opportunities in e-commerce, financial services, and sports and media. The firm's investment thesis is to accelerate growth and create value with companies involved in industries that are in transition due to disruption from technology. Its founder and advisor Louis Hernandez, Jr. and team of industry professionals bring significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds and proven track records of success and investment experience ranging from startups to billion dollar organizations, in both public and private vehicles. BDC's C-level executive partners offer a strategic difference with proven operating advice, drawn from substantial experience in all phases of growth, as well as significant international domain expertise.

Edge Consultancy LLC, owned by Black Dragon, is a premier consulting organization created to address the most complex issues facing media and sports, content management, digital commerce and financial services where technology is disrupting how the industry works, the economic implications and technology deployment models. Teaming with the most experienced and proven advisors in the industry, their unique consultative and inclusive approach produces powerful and measurable results.

Media Contact: Melissa Lichtenheld, 305-372-1234

Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications

mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Related Links

http://www.blackdragoncap.com

