Black Dragon Capital(SM) Brings Aboard New Partner Richard Sussman

MIAMI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, announced that Richard Sussman has joined the firm as a partner.

Richard Sussman is an entrepreneur, investor, and corporate executive whose career spans across Technology Media & Telecommunications (TMT) in B2B enterprise software (SaaS and PaaS), B2B & B2B2C product & service offerings and consumer products & electronics. His experience encompasses both operating and investment expertise to high growth technology sectors in emerging markets, U.S., and Europe, and includes running operations, IP, and revenue-generating business units for different billion-dollar companies within the media, data, and technology industries. He has also co-founded two media and tech companies as well as two venture capital funds tracking top-decile fund performance with a combined portfolio of over 41 companies. Richard is often interviewed and profiled on the state of technology by media publications such as Los Angeles Business Journal, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and The Los Angeles Times. He is often seen speaking at industry events such as the Goldman Sachs' Special Situations Group, Digital Hollywood, Digital Analytics Association, and the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Sussman will be working on all aspects of Black Dragon Capital℠ investment and fundraising activities and will be working closely with the Dragon Performance Group℠ to optimize the performance of our investments and apply the proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠.

"Black Dragon's management is comprised of professionals who have had proven operational and investment success in the sectors we invest in. Richard's remarkable career path is an embodiment of the firm's vision, combined with skills and insights required to build great companies. We are excited to have him as part of our executive management team and look forward to continue building market leading companies together," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is known for its combination of operating and investment experience and making control investments in complicated mid-market technology companies undergoing a digital transformation. The operationally led model is what sets them apart when combined with our transactional expertise.

Said Sussman, "I could not be more thrilled to join such a talented team of industry experts and investors. Black Dragon Capital has a distinctive and unique operationally led model with a track record of top decile fund performance. There is a very strong deal flow at BDC which provides opportunity to work on industry-shaping, transformative deals. I am excited to bring to the table my expertise and support the team in their efforts to build great companies."

