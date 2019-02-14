Black Enterprise And T.D. Jakes Partner To Present Soar Empowerment Series -- A One-Day Event That Will Change Your Life!

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise will present its inaugural SOAR! Empowerment Series of events, which will kick off in Atlanta on April 6, 2019, at the Georgia World Congress Center. Inspired by The New York Times best-selling book SOAR! Build Your Vision From The Ground Up by T.D. Jakes, SOAR is a one-day event business series produced by Black Enterprise in partnership with T.D.J. Enterprises L.L.P. SOAR is designed to be the perfect opportunity for those seeking to maximizing their earning power, gaining optimal health, and creating multigenerational wealth.

"SOAR Empowerment event programming was specifically designed to equip participants with a vision for their health and prosperity, and a flight plan to reach their destinations," said Black Enterprise President and CEO, Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "These events are for those who are ready to take immediate action to get their dreams off the ground to create multigenerational wealth."

SOAR attendees will leave the event with an action plan for acquiring assets, building personal and household net worth, and building real, measurable wealth. SOAR will provide access to career and business opportunities with high earning potential that can fuel long-term wealth creation for attendees.

"I wrote SOAR as a how-to-guide for those individuals desiring to give flight to their dreams but not knowing how to takeoff," said T.D. Jakes. "The SOAR series is the transformational master class that delves into the heart of business success strategies with unprecedented access to the mindsets, lifestyles and workstyles of some of the foremost leaders and influencers in the game today."

SOAR will welcome high-powered sessions on critical life and career topics such as How to Monetize your Business Idea, Talent, or Passion; Maximizing Your Earning Power; and How to Design a Nutrition Plan that Works for You, just to name a few. Get the education, resources, and connections you need to boost your personal net worth and income growth for years to come at SOAR!

Confirmed speakers include:

T.D. Jakes, CEO, T.D.J. Enterprises L.L.P.

CEO, T.D.J. Enterprises L.L.P. Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., CEO, Black Enterprise

CEO, Black Enterprise Ash Cash, Chief Financial Educator, MindRight Management

Chief Financial Educator, MindRight Management Koereyelle DuBose, Transformational Speaker, WERK PRAY SLAY

Transformational Speaker, WERK PRAY SLAY Charreah Jackson, Corporate facilitator, career coach & author

Corporate facilitator, career coach & author Lamar Tyler , Creator, Traffic, Sales and Profits

To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/soar.

EDITOR'S NOTE : Interested press should contact Johann Alleyne-Morris at 212-886-9598 or morrisj@blackenterprise.com.

Black Enterprise, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, be has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers. Every month, Black Enterprise magazine provides 6 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, be also produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, web content, and digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

T.D.J. Enterprises is a media and entertainment company that delivers original content for the inspirational market via its film, television, music, publishing imprint, OTT and other digital properties and live event productions. Founded by T.D. Jakes, a New York Times best-selling author, the firm reaches a broad and diverse global audience base. Go to www.tdjakes.com for more info.

